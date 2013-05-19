May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 19
Elazigspor 0 Sivasspor 0
Eskisehirspor 3 Antalyaspor 1
Genclerbirligi 2 Bursaspor 2
Kayserispor 2 Besiktas 0
Saturday, May 18
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Kasimpasa 2
Galatasaray 2 Trabzonspor 0
Karabukspor 3 Fenerbahce 2
Orduspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Friday, May 17
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Gaziantepspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Galatasaray 34 21 8 5 66 35 71
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 34 18 7 9 56 39 61
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 34 16 10 8 63 49 58
4 Bursaspor 34 14 13 7 52 41 55
-------------------------
5 Kayserispor 34 15 7 12 48 45 52
6 Kasimpasa 34 14 8 12 48 37 50
7 Antalyaspor 34 14 5 15 50 52 47
8 Eskisehirspor 34 11 13 10 48 40 46
9 Trabzonspor 34 13 7 14 39 40 46
10 Gaziantepspor 34 12 10 12 42 49 46
11 Genclerbirligi 34 10 15 9 46 47 45
12 Sivasspor 34 12 8 14 42 46 44
13 Elazigspor 34 10 13 11 31 46 43
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 11 9 14 36 44 42
15 Karabukspor 34 11 7 16 41 53 40
-------------------------
R16 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 34 9 9 16 43 50 36
R17 Orduspor 34 6 11 17 35 51 29
R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 34 4 10 20 31 53 22
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
16-18: Relegation