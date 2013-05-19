May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 19 Elazigspor 0 Sivasspor 0 Eskisehirspor 3 Antalyaspor 1 Genclerbirligi 2 Bursaspor 2 Kayserispor 2 Besiktas 0 Saturday, May 18 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Kasimpasa 2 Galatasaray 2 Trabzonspor 0 Karabukspor 3 Fenerbahce 2 Orduspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Friday, May 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Gaziantepspor 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Galatasaray 34 21 8 5 66 35 71 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 34 18 7 9 56 39 61 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 34 16 10 8 63 49 58 4 Bursaspor 34 14 13 7 52 41 55 ------------------------- 5 Kayserispor 34 15 7 12 48 45 52 6 Kasimpasa 34 14 8 12 48 37 50 7 Antalyaspor 34 14 5 15 50 52 47 8 Eskisehirspor 34 11 13 10 48 40 46 9 Trabzonspor 34 13 7 14 39 40 46 10 Gaziantepspor 34 12 10 12 42 49 46 11 Genclerbirligi 34 10 15 9 46 47 45 12 Sivasspor 34 12 8 14 42 46 44 13 Elazigspor 34 10 13 11 31 46 43 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 11 9 14 36 44 42 15 Karabukspor 34 11 7 16 41 53 40 ------------------------- R16 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 34 9 9 16 43 50 36 R17 Orduspor 34 6 11 17 35 51 29 R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 34 4 10 20 31 53 22 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 16-18: Relegation