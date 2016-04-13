April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 13
Galatasaray 0 Fenerbahce 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 28 21 3 4 61 28 66
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 28 18 7 3 44 21 61
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 28 15 8 5 34 28 53
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 28 12 9 7 43 31 45
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 28 12 7 9 34 31 43
-------------------------
6 Galatasaray 28 10 11 7 54 41 41
7 Osmanlispor 28 11 8 9 42 29 41
8 Akhisar Belediyespor 28 10 10 8 34 33 40
9 Bursaspor 28 12 2 14 36 44 38
10 Trabzonspor 28 11 4 13 33 38 37
11 Genclerbirligi 28 10 5 13 31 35 35
12 Antalyaspor 28 8 9 11 40 45 33
13 Gaziantepspor 28 8 8 12 26 38 32
14 Rizespor 28 7 10 11 35 37 31
15 Kayserispor 28 5 11 12 19 27 26
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 28 5 9 14 25 39 24
17 Eskisehirspor 28 6 5 17 32 55 23
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 28 5 6 17 27 50 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 16
Rizespor v Osmanlispor (1000)
Eskisehirspor v Konyaspor (1000)
Antalyaspor v Galatasaray (1300)
Sivasspor v Besiktas (1600)
Sunday, April 17
Istanbul Basaksehir v Gaziantepspor (1030)
Kasimpasa v Kayserispor (1030)
Bursaspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1300)
Fenerbahce v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1600)
Monday, April 18
Genclerbirligi v Trabzonspor (1700)