April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 13 Galatasaray 0 Fenerbahce 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 28 21 3 4 61 28 66 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 28 18 7 3 44 21 61 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 28 15 8 5 34 28 53 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 28 12 9 7 43 31 45 ------------------------- 5 Kasimpasa 28 12 7 9 34 31 43 ------------------------- 6 Galatasaray 28 10 11 7 54 41 41 7 Osmanlispor 28 11 8 9 42 29 41 8 Akhisar Belediyespor 28 10 10 8 34 33 40 9 Bursaspor 28 12 2 14 36 44 38 10 Trabzonspor 28 11 4 13 33 38 37 11 Genclerbirligi 28 10 5 13 31 35 35 12 Antalyaspor 28 8 9 11 40 45 33 13 Gaziantepspor 28 8 8 12 26 38 32 14 Rizespor 28 7 10 11 35 37 31 15 Kayserispor 28 5 11 12 19 27 26 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 28 5 9 14 25 39 24 17 Eskisehirspor 28 6 5 17 32 55 23 18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 28 5 6 17 27 50 21 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 16 Rizespor v Osmanlispor (1000) Eskisehirspor v Konyaspor (1000) Antalyaspor v Galatasaray (1300) Sivasspor v Besiktas (1600) Sunday, April 17 Istanbul Basaksehir v Gaziantepspor (1030) Kasimpasa v Kayserispor (1030) Bursaspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1300) Fenerbahce v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1600) Monday, April 18 Genclerbirligi v Trabzonspor (1700)