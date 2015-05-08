Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Erciyesspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Eskisehirspor 4 Kasimpasa 1 Galatasaray 1 Konyaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 30 21 4 5 55 34 67 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 29 20 4 5 51 26 64 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 29 19 6 4 51 24 63 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 29 12 12 5 40 24 48 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 29 13 8 8 59 42 47 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 29 12 11 6 51 43 47 7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 30 12 7 11 50 43 43 8 Genclerbirligi 29 10 9 10 44 38 39 9 Konyaspor 30 10 8 12 27 38 38 10 Eskisehirspor 30 8 11 11 38 44 35 11 Kasimpasa 30 9 8 13 50 64 35 12 Gaziantepspor 29 10 5 14 25 40 35 13 Sivasspor 29 9 7 13 37 41 34 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 29 8 9 12 36 45 33 15 Rizespor 29 7 7 15 34 49 28 ------------------------- 16 Karabukspor 29 6 6 17 34 46 24 17 Erciyesspor 30 4 10 16 35 54 22 18 Balikesirspor 29 4 8 17 37 59 20 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Genclerbirligi v Akhisar Belediyespor (1030) Bursaspor v Karabukspor (1300) Balikesirspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1600) Sivasspor v Fenerbahce (1600) Sunday, May 10 Rizespor v Trabzonspor (1300) Besiktas v Gaziantepspor (1600)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.