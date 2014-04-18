April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 18
Erciyesspor 0 Trabzonspor 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 29 21 3 5 66 29 66
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 29 15 9 5 48 27 54
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 29 14 11 4 49 24 53
4 Trabzonspor 30 12 10 8 46 34 46
-------------------------
5 Sivasspor 29 13 4 12 51 51 43
-------------------------
6 Karabukspor 29 11 9 9 27 27 42
7 Kasimpasa 29 10 11 8 45 35 41
8 Akhisar Belediyespor 29 11 7 11 37 42 40
9 Eskisehirspor 29 10 9 10 30 28 39
10 Genclerbirligi 29 11 5 13 33 37 38
11 Bursaspor 29 10 8 11 33 41 38
12 Gaziantepspor 29 10 6 13 35 50 36
13 Konyaspor 29 9 7 13 37 39 34
14 Rizespor 29 8 9 12 35 39 33
15 Elazigspor 29 9 4 16 35 55 31
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 30 8 6 16 30 47 30
17 Antalyaspor 29 5 13 11 30 38 28
18 Kayserispor 29 6 7 16 23 47 25
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 19
Gaziantepspor v Genclerbirligi (1030)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Kayserispor (1300)
Bursaspor v Elazigspor (1600)
Galatasaray v Kasimpasa (1600)
Sunday, April 20
Rizespor v Konyaspor (1030)
Besiktas v Fenerbahce (1600)
Monday, April 21
Antalyaspor v Sivasspor (1700)
Karabukspor v Eskisehirspor (1700)