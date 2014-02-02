Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 2
Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Genclerbirligi 1
Galatasaray 6 Bursaspor 0
Karabukspor 3 Elazigspor 1
Konyaspor 3 Sivasspor 0
Saturday, February 1
Antalyaspor 0 Gaziantepspor 1
Eskisehirspor 2 Fenerbahce 1
Kayserispor 0 Kasimpasa 0
Friday, January 31
Besiktas 3 Erciyesspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 19 14 2 3 46 22 44
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 19 10 7 2 33 18 37
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 18 9 6 3 34 19 33
4 Sivasspor 19 10 2 7 34 26 32
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 18 8 6 4 30 20 30
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 19 9 3 7 25 19 30
7 Karabukspor 19 8 6 5 20 18 30
8 Trabzonspor 18 8 4 6 26 22 28
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 8 4 7 25 24 28
10 Bursaspor 19 7 6 6 22 26 27
11 Gaziantepspor 19 7 4 8 23 31 25
12 Genclerbirligi 19 7 3 9 22 24 24
13 Konyaspor 19 7 2 10 26 28 23
14 Antalyaspor 19 5 6 8 23 25 21
15 Rizespor 18 4 4 10 19 28 16
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 19 5 1 13 22 43 16
17 Kayserispor 19 2 7 10 13 31 13
18 Erciyesspor 19 3 3 13 15 34 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 3
Rizespor v Trabzonspor (1800)