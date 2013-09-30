Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 30
Antalyaspor 2 Besiktas 0
Erciyesspor 1 Kayserispor 1
Sunday, September 29
Elazigspor 2 Sivasspor 4
Genclerbirligi 0 Fenerbahce 1
Kasimpasa 0 Eskisehirspor 2
Trabzonspor 2 Konyaspor 0
Saturday, September 28
Galatasaray 1 Rizespor 1
Gaziantepspor 3 Karabukspor 0
Friday, September 27
Bursaspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 6 5 0 1 16 7 15
-------------------------
2 Rizespor 6 4 1 1 12 7 13
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 5 4 0 1 11 4 12
4 Trabzonspor 6 4 0 2 6 6 12
-------------------------
5 Akhisar Belediyespor 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
5 Eskisehirspor 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
-------------------------
7 Sivasspor 6 3 0 3 12 12 9
8 Kasimpasa 6 3 0 3 9 10 9
9 Karabukspor 6 2 2 2 5 6 8
10 Galatasaray 5 1 4 0 5 4 7
11 Elazigspor 6 2 1 3 10 14 7
12 Antalyaspor 6 1 3 2 5 5 6
13 Erciyesspor 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
14 Konyaspor 6 2 0 4 5 10 6
15 Kayserispor 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
-------------------------
16 Bursaspor 6 1 2 3 4 9 5
17 Genclerbirligi 6 1 1 4 4 5 4
18 Gaziantepspor 6 1 1 4 6 11 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation