Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, September 30 Antalyaspor 2 Besiktas 0 Erciyesspor 1 Kayserispor 1 Sunday, September 29 Elazigspor 2 Sivasspor 4 Genclerbirligi 0 Fenerbahce 1 Kasimpasa 0 Eskisehirspor 2 Trabzonspor 2 Konyaspor 0 Saturday, September 28 Galatasaray 1 Rizespor 1 Gaziantepspor 3 Karabukspor 0 Friday, September 27 Bursaspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 6 5 0 1 16 7 15 ------------------------- 2 Rizespor 6 4 1 1 12 7 13 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 5 4 0 1 11 4 12 4 Trabzonspor 6 4 0 2 6 6 12 ------------------------- 5 Akhisar Belediyespor 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 5 Eskisehirspor 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 ------------------------- 7 Sivasspor 6 3 0 3 12 12 9 8 Kasimpasa 6 3 0 3 9 10 9 9 Karabukspor 6 2 2 2 5 6 8 10 Galatasaray 5 1 4 0 5 4 7 11 Elazigspor 6 2 1 3 10 14 7 12 Antalyaspor 6 1 3 2 5 5 6 13 Erciyesspor 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 14 Konyaspor 6 2 0 4 5 10 6 15 Kayserispor 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 ------------------------- 16 Bursaspor 6 1 2 3 4 9 5 17 Genclerbirligi 6 1 1 4 4 5 4 18 Gaziantepspor 6 1 1 4 6 11 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation