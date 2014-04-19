April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 19
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Kayserispor 2
Bursaspor 1 Elazigspor 0
Galatasaray 0 Kasimpasa 4
Gaziantepspor 0 Genclerbirligi 1
Friday, April 18
Erciyesspor 0 Trabzonspor 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 29 21 3 5 66 29 66
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 29 15 9 5 48 27 54
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 30 14 11 5 49 28 53
4 Trabzonspor 30 12 10 8 46 34 46
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 30 11 11 8 49 35 44
-------------------------
6 Sivasspor 29 13 4 12 51 51 43
7 Karabukspor 29 11 9 9 27 27 42
8 Genclerbirligi 30 12 5 13 34 37 41
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 11 8 11 39 44 41
10 Bursaspor 30 11 8 11 34 41 41
11 Eskisehirspor 29 10 9 10 30 28 39
12 Gaziantepspor 30 10 6 14 35 51 36
13 Konyaspor 29 9 7 13 37 39 34
14 Rizespor 29 8 9 12 35 39 33
15 Elazigspor 30 9 4 17 35 56 31
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 30 8 6 16 30 47 30
17 Antalyaspor 29 5 13 11 30 38 28
18 Kayserispor 30 6 8 16 25 49 26
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 20
Rizespor v Konyaspor (1030)
Besiktas v Fenerbahce (1600)
Monday, April 21
Antalyaspor v Sivasspor (1700)
Karabukspor v Eskisehirspor (1700)