April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 19 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 1 Elazigspor 0 Galatasaray 0 Kasimpasa 4 Gaziantepspor 0 Genclerbirligi 1 Friday, April 18 Erciyesspor 0 Trabzonspor 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 29 21 3 5 66 29 66 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 29 15 9 5 48 27 54 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 30 14 11 5 49 28 53 4 Trabzonspor 30 12 10 8 46 34 46 ------------------------- 5 Kasimpasa 30 11 11 8 49 35 44 ------------------------- 6 Sivasspor 29 13 4 12 51 51 43 7 Karabukspor 29 11 9 9 27 27 42 8 Genclerbirligi 30 12 5 13 34 37 41 9 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 11 8 11 39 44 41 10 Bursaspor 30 11 8 11 34 41 41 11 Eskisehirspor 29 10 9 10 30 28 39 12 Gaziantepspor 30 10 6 14 35 51 36 13 Konyaspor 29 9 7 13 37 39 34 14 Rizespor 29 8 9 12 35 39 33 15 Elazigspor 30 9 4 17 35 56 31 ------------------------- 16 Erciyesspor 30 8 6 16 30 47 30 17 Antalyaspor 29 5 13 11 30 38 28 18 Kayserispor 30 6 8 16 25 49 26 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 20 Rizespor v Konyaspor (1030) Besiktas v Fenerbahce (1600) Monday, April 21 Antalyaspor v Sivasspor (1700) Karabukspor v Eskisehirspor (1700)