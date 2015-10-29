Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 29
Galatasaray 4 Eskisehirspor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Osmanlispor 0 Fenerbahce 1
Wednesday, October 28
Bursaspor 1 Sivasspor 0
Kayserispor 0 Rizespor 0
Trabzonspor 2 Gaziantepspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 9 7 1 1 24 9 22
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 10 6 3 1 22 9 21
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 10 6 3 1 15 9 21
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 10 5 1 4 15 10 16
-------------------------
5 Akhisar Belediyespor 9 4 4 1 11 7 16
-------------------------
6 Bursaspor 10 5 0 5 12 12 15
7 Konyaspor 9 4 3 2 11 13 15
8 Kasimpasa 9 4 2 3 10 5 14
9 Trabzonspor 10 4 2 4 14 14 14
10 Antalyaspor 9 4 2 3 14 16 14
11 Gaziantepspor 10 4 2 4 9 14 14
12 Rizespor 10 2 5 3 14 13 11
13 Osmanlispor 10 3 2 5 13 13 11
14 Genclerbirligi 9 3 1 5 11 15 10
15 Kayserispor 10 2 3 5 7 10 9
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 10 0 6 4 10 16 6
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 10 1 3 6 10 22 6
18 Eskisehirspor 10 1 1 8 7 22 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 30
Akhisar Belediyespor v Antalyaspor (1600)
Konyaspor v Genclerbirligi (1600)
Besiktas v Kasimpasa (1845)