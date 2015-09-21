Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 21
Genclerbirligi 1 Besiktas 1
Sunday, September 20
Fenerbahce 2 Bursaspor 1
Gaziantepspor 1 Kayserispor 0
Saturday, September 19
Rizespor 5 Antalyaspor 1
Eskisehirspor 0 Kasimpasa 3
Sivasspor 0 Konyaspor 0
Trabzonspor 0 Galatasaray 1
Friday, September 18
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Osmanlispor 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 5 4 1 0 8 3 13
2 Besiktas 5 3 1 1 13 5 10
3 Trabzonspor 5 3 1 1 6 4 10
4 Rizespor 5 2 3 0 11 6 9
5 Kasimpasa 5 3 0 2 7 2 9
6 Antalyaspor 5 3 0 2 10 10 9
7 Osmanlispor 5 2 2 1 9 5 8
8 Galatasaray 5 2 2 1 9 6 8
9 Gaziantepspor 5 2 1 2 2 7 7
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
11 Istanbul Basaksehir 5 2 0 3 6 7 6
12 Konyaspor 5 1 3 1 5 7 6
13 Kayserispor 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
14 Sivasspor 5 0 4 1 6 8 4
15 Genclerbirligi 5 1 1 3 7 10 4
16 Eskisehirspor 5 1 1 3 5 10 4
17 Bursaspor 5 1 0 4 5 8 3
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 5 0 1 4 4 14 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation