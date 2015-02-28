Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 28
Rizespor 3 Eskisehirspor 0
Genclerbirligi 0 Sivasspor 0
Konyaspor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Friday, February 27
Galatasaray 3 Erciyesspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 22 16 3 3 41 25 51
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 22 14 5 3 37 17 47
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 21 15 2 4 34 20 47
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 21 9 8 4 28 15 35
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 21 9 7 5 42 28 34
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 21 8 10 3 38 33 34
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 21 9 5 7 37 27 32
8 Gaziantepspor 21 8 3 10 21 30 27
9 Genclerbirligi 22 6 8 8 27 27 26
10 Kasimpasa 21 6 7 8 31 39 25
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 21 6 7 8 24 33 25
12 Sivasspor 22 6 6 10 24 31 24
13 Konyaspor 22 6 6 10 19 31 24
14 Eskisehirspor 22 5 8 9 27 34 23
15 Rizespor 22 5 6 11 24 33 21
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 22 4 8 10 27 32 20
17 Karabukspor 21 4 5 12 24 30 17
18 Balikesirspor 21 3 4 14 21 41 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 1
Akhisar Belediyespor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1100)
Gaziantepspor v Kasimpasa (1100)
Bursaspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1400)
Besiktas v Balikesirspor (1700)
Monday, March 2
Trabzonspor v Karabukspor (1800)