Dec 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 16
Trabzonspor 2 Bursaspor 2
Sunday, December 15
Gaziantepspor 2 Erciyesspor 1
Genclerbirligi 1 Galatasaray 1
Kasimpasa 2 Besiktas 1
Saturday, December 14
Elazigspor 4 Antalyaspor 1
Kayserispor 1 Eskisehirspor 1
Sivasspor 3 Rizespor 1
Friday, December 13
Fenerbahce 4 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Konyaspor 2 Karabukspor 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 15 12 2 1 37 16 38
-------------------------
2 Kasimpasa 15 9 3 3 30 17 30
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 15 7 6 2 23 15 27
4 Besiktas 15 7 5 3 26 17 26
-------------------------
5 Sivasspor 15 8 2 5 27 20 26
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 15 7 3 5 19 11 24
7 Trabzonspor 15 7 3 5 22 18 24
8 Karabukspor 15 6 5 4 14 13 23
9 Bursaspor 15 5 5 5 16 18 20
10 Gaziantepspor 15 6 2 7 22 29 20
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 15 5 4 6 15 18 19
12 Antalyaspor 15 4 6 5 17 18 18
13 Konyaspor 15 5 1 9 18 25 16
14 Genclerbirligi 15 4 3 8 14 18 15
15 Rizespor 15 4 3 8 18 24 15
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 15 3 3 9 10 22 12
17 Kayserispor 15 2 5 8 12 23 11
18 Elazigspor 15 3 1 11 17 35 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation