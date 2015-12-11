Dec 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, December 11
Bursaspor 0 Osmanlispor 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 14 10 2 2 32 15 32
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 14 9 4 1 23 12 31
-------------------------
3 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 8 4 2 20 11 28
4 Galatasaray 14 7 5 2 33 18 26
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 14 8 2 4 21 12 26
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 14 6 5 3 18 11 23
7 Konyaspor 14 6 5 3 17 18 23
8 Trabzonspor 14 6 2 6 18 18 20
9 Osmanlispor 15 5 3 7 20 16 18
10 Rizespor 14 4 6 4 19 19 18
11 Antalyaspor 14 4 5 5 22 26 17
12 Gaziantepspor 14 4 4 6 13 22 16
13 Bursaspor 15 5 0 10 14 25 15
14 Kayserispor 14 3 5 6 11 14 14
15 Genclerbirligi 14 3 4 7 14 21 13
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 14 1 7 6 15 21 10
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 14 2 4 8 17 29 10
18 Eskisehirspor 14 2 1 11 13 32 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 12
Kasimpasa v Konyaspor (1130)
Eskisehirspor v Gaziantepspor (1400)
Antalyaspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1700)
Rizespor v Trabzonspor (1700)
Sunday, December 13
Kayserispor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1100)
Genclerbirligi v Sivasspor (1200)
Fenerbahce v Istanbul Basaksehir (1700)
Monday, December 14
Besiktas v Galatasaray (1800)