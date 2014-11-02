Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 2
Besiktas 0 Fenerbahce 2
Rizespor 1 Erciyesspor 1
Gaziantepspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Saturday, November 1
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Trabzonspor 1
Bursaspor 3 Sivasspor 0
Genclerbirligi 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Friday, October 31
Galatasaray 2 Kasimpasa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 8 5 1 2 11 8 16
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 8 5 1 2 10 10 16
-------------------------
3 Akhisar Belediyespor 8 4 2 2 12 11 14
4 Besiktas 8 4 2 2 10 9 14
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 8 4 1 3 14 8 13
-------------------------
6 Mersin Idmanyurdu 8 4 1 3 13 10 13
7 Kasimpasa 8 3 3 2 13 11 12
8 Gaziantepspor 8 3 3 2 12 12 12
9 Istanbul Basaksehir 8 2 5 1 10 3 11
10 Genclerbirligi 8 3 2 3 9 7 11
11 Rizespor 8 2 4 2 8 9 10
12 Trabzonspor 8 1 6 1 10 11 9
13 Erciyesspor 8 1 5 2 9 10 8
14 Karabukspor 7 2 1 4 8 9 7
15 Konyaspor 7 1 3 3 5 7 6
-------------------------
16 Eskisehirspor 7 1 3 3 8 12 6
17 Sivasspor 8 1 2 5 7 13 5
18 Balikesirspor 7 1 1 5 6 15 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 3
Eskisehirspor v Balikesirspor (1700)
Konyaspor v Karabukspor (1800)