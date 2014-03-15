March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 15
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Antalyaspor 0
Rizespor 2 Besiktas 2
Kasimpasa 1 Genclerbirligi 2
Friday, March 14
Karabukspor 0 Galatasaray 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 23 16 3 4 51 26 51
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 25 13 10 2 47 21 49
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 25 13 8 4 42 24 47
4 Sivasspor 24 11 3 10 42 39 36
-------------------------
5 Akhisar Belediyespor 25 10 6 9 33 36 36
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 25 9 8 8 39 32 35
7 Karabukspor 25 9 8 8 25 25 35
8 Trabzonspor 23 9 7 7 32 29 34
9 Bursaspor 24 9 7 8 27 30 34
10 Eskisehirspor 24 9 6 9 27 25 33
11 Gaziantepspor 24 9 5 10 29 40 32
12 Genclerbirligi 25 9 4 12 29 33 31
13 Konyaspor 24 8 4 12 33 35 28
14 Elazigspor 24 8 3 13 32 47 27
15 Antalyaspor 25 5 11 9 27 30 26
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 25 6 8 11 30 36 26
17 Erciyesspor 24 7 4 13 25 36 25
18 Kayserispor 24 3 7 14 16 42 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 16
Konyaspor v Gaziantepspor (1100)
Eskisehirspor v Elazigspor (1130)
Sivasspor v Trabzonspor (1400)
Fenerbahce v Erciyesspor (1700)
Monday, March 17
Kayserispor v Bursaspor (1800)