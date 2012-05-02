May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Turkish championship playoffs on Wednesday.
Galatasaray 0 Trabzonspor 0
Sivasspor 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 4 2 1 1 7 4 46
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 3 3 0 0 6 2 43
-------------------------
3 Trabzonspor 4 1 1 2 3 6 32
-------------------------
4 Besiktas 3 0 0 3 1 5 28
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 3
Bursaspor v Eskisehirspor (1500)
Besiktas v Fenerbahce (1700)
Sunday, May 6
Bursaspor v Sivasspor (1200)
Eskisehirspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1200)
Galatasaray v Besiktas (1600)
Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce (1600)