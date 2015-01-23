Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, January 23
Konyaspor 2 Bursaspor 3
Trabzonspor 3 Sivasspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 16 11 3 2 25 13 36
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 16 11 2 3 25 15 35
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 16 11 2 3 26 18 35
4 Bursaspor 17 8 5 4 34 21 29
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 16 7 6 3 20 8 27
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 17 6 8 3 32 29 26
7 Kasimpasa 16 6 5 5 28 28 23
8 Genclerbirligi 16 5 7 4 24 18 22
9 Mersin Idmanyurdu 16 6 4 6 22 20 22
10 Gaziantepspor 16 6 3 7 18 21 21
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 16 4 5 7 17 26 17
12 Konyaspor 17 4 5 8 16 26 17
13 Eskisehirspor 16 3 7 6 21 25 16
14 Karabukspor 16 4 3 9 19 22 15
15 Erciyesspor 16 2 8 6 20 24 14
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 16 3 5 8 17 24 14
17 Sivasspor 17 3 5 9 16 27 14
18 Balikesirspor 16 3 3 10 18 33 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 24
Istanbul Basaksehir v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1130)
Gaziantepspor v Balikesirspor (1400)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Eskisehirspor (1700)
Kasimpasa v Fenerbahce (1700)
Sunday, January 25
Karabukspor v Erciyesspor (1400)
Galatasaray v Rizespor (1700)
Monday, January 26
Genclerbirligi v Besiktas (1800)