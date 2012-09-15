Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 15 Antalyaspor 0 Galatasaray 4 Bursaspor 4 Karabukspor 1 Kasimpasa 3 Gaziantepspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 4 3 1 0 12 6 10 ------------------------- 2 Kasimpasa 4 3 0 1 9 3 9 ------------------------- 3 Bursaspor 4 2 0 2 7 5 6 4 Antalyaspor 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 5 Besiktas 3 1 2 0 7 4 5 ------------------------- 6 Fenerbahce 3 1 2 0 4 1 5 ------------------------- 7 Genclerbirligi 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 8 Orduspor 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 9 Sivasspor 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 10 Akhisar Belediyespor 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 11 Trabzonspor 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 12 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 13 Eskisehirspor 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 14 Gaziantepspor 4 1 0 3 1 7 3 15 Mersin Idmanyurdu 3 0 2 1 4 6 2 ------------------------- 16 Kayserispor 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 17 Elazigspor 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 18 Karabukspor 4 0 1 3 3 10 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 16 Eskisehirspor v Genclerbirligi (1500) Trabzonspor v Sivasspor (1500) Akhisar Belediyespor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1730) Fenerbahce v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1730) Monday, September 17 Besiktas v Elazigspor (1700) Orduspor v Kayserispor (1700)