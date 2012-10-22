Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 22
Kayserispor 0 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Sunday, October 21
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Besiktas 1 Trabzonspor 1
Eskisehirspor 5 Karabukspor 2
Kasimpasa 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Saturday, October 20
Antalyaspor 4 Sivasspor 2
Bursaspor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Orduspor 2 Elazigspor 2
Friday, October 19
Genclerbirligi 3 Galatasaray 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 8 4 3 1 19 12 15
-------------------------
2 Antalyaspor 8 5 0 3 14 10 15
-------------------------
3 Orduspor 8 3 5 0 12 7 14
4 Genclerbirligi 8 3 4 1 16 10 13
5 Kasimpasa 8 4 1 3 13 7 13
-------------------------
6 Fenerbahce 8 3 4 1 10 5 13
-------------------------
7 Eskisehirspor 8 4 1 3 16 12 13
8 Trabzonspor 8 3 4 1 7 4 13
9 Sivasspor 8 3 3 2 10 10 12
10 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 8 3 2 3 8 6 11
11 Bursaspor 8 2 4 2 12 10 10
12 Besiktas 8 2 3 3 13 12 9
13 Gaziantepspor 8 2 2 4 5 11 8
14 Karabukspor 8 2 2 4 10 17 8
15 Kayserispor 8 2 1 5 8 16 7
-------------------------
16 Akhisar Belediyespor 8 1 4 3 3 11 7
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 8 0 5 3 10 14 5
18 Elazigspor 8 0 4 4 4 16 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation