Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 12
Antalyaspor 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Rizespor 3 Trabzonspor 0
Eskisehirspor 1 Gaziantepspor 2
Kasimpasa 2 Konyaspor 1
Friday, December 11
Bursaspor 0 Osmanlispor 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 14 10 2 2 32 15 32
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 14 9 4 1 23 12 31
-------------------------
3 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 8 4 2 20 11 28
4 Galatasaray 14 7 5 2 33 18 26
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 14 8 2 4 21 12 26
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 15 7 5 3 20 12 26
7 Konyaspor 15 6 5 4 18 20 23
8 Rizespor 15 5 6 4 22 19 21
9 Antalyaspor 15 5 5 5 25 28 20
10 Trabzonspor 15 6 2 7 18 21 20
11 Gaziantepspor 15 5 4 6 15 23 19
12 Osmanlispor 15 5 3 7 20 16 18
13 Bursaspor 15 5 0 10 14 25 15
14 Kayserispor 14 3 5 6 11 14 14
15 Genclerbirligi 14 3 4 7 14 21 13
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 14 1 7 6 15 21 10
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 2 4 9 19 32 10
18 Eskisehirspor 15 2 1 12 14 34 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 13
Kayserispor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1100)
Genclerbirligi v Sivasspor (1200)
Fenerbahce v Istanbul Basaksehir (1700)
Monday, December 14
Besiktas v Galatasaray (1800)