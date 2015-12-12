Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 12 Antalyaspor 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Rizespor 3 Trabzonspor 0 Eskisehirspor 1 Gaziantepspor 2 Kasimpasa 2 Konyaspor 1 Friday, December 11 Bursaspor 0 Osmanlispor 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 14 10 2 2 32 15 32 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 14 9 4 1 23 12 31 ------------------------- 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 8 4 2 20 11 28 4 Galatasaray 14 7 5 2 33 18 26 ------------------------- 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 14 8 2 4 21 12 26 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 15 7 5 3 20 12 26 7 Konyaspor 15 6 5 4 18 20 23 8 Rizespor 15 5 6 4 22 19 21 9 Antalyaspor 15 5 5 5 25 28 20 10 Trabzonspor 15 6 2 7 18 21 20 11 Gaziantepspor 15 5 4 6 15 23 19 12 Osmanlispor 15 5 3 7 20 16 18 13 Bursaspor 15 5 0 10 14 25 15 14 Kayserispor 14 3 5 6 11 14 14 15 Genclerbirligi 14 3 4 7 14 21 13 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 14 1 7 6 15 21 10 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 2 4 9 19 32 10 18 Eskisehirspor 15 2 1 12 14 34 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 13 Kayserispor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1100) Genclerbirligi v Sivasspor (1200) Fenerbahce v Istanbul Basaksehir (1700) Monday, December 14 Besiktas v Galatasaray (1800)