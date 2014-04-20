April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 20
Besiktas 1 Fenerbahce 1
Rizespor 3 Konyaspor 1
Saturday, April 19
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Kayserispor 2
Bursaspor 1 Elazigspor 0
Galatasaray 0 Kasimpasa 4
Gaziantepspor 0 Genclerbirligi 1
Friday, April 18
Erciyesspor 0 Trabzonspor 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 30 21 4 5 67 30 67
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 30 15 10 5 49 28 55
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 30 14 11 5 49 28 53
4 Trabzonspor 30 12 10 8 46 34 46
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 30 11 11 8 49 35 44
-------------------------
6 Sivasspor 29 13 4 12 51 51 43
7 Karabukspor 29 11 9 9 27 27 42
8 Genclerbirligi 30 12 5 13 34 37 41
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 11 8 11 39 44 41
10 Bursaspor 30 11 8 11 34 41 41
11 Eskisehirspor 29 10 9 10 30 28 39
12 Rizespor 30 9 9 12 38 40 36
13 Gaziantepspor 30 10 6 14 35 51 36
14 Konyaspor 30 9 7 14 38 42 34
15 Elazigspor 30 9 4 17 35 56 31
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 30 8 6 16 30 47 30
17 Antalyaspor 29 5 13 11 30 38 28
18 Kayserispor 30 6 8 16 25 49 26
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 21
Antalyaspor v Sivasspor (1700)
Karabukspor v Eskisehirspor (1700)