Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 17
Genclerbirligi 2 Rizespor 3
Sunday, August 16
Gaziantepspor 0 Kasimpasa 3
Konyaspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Besiktas 5
Osmanlispor 1 Kayserispor 1
Saturday, August 15
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Antalyaspor 3
Sivasspor 2 Galatasaray 2
Trabzonspor 1 Bursaspor 0
Friday, August 14
Fenerbahce 2 Eskisehirspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 1 1 0 0 5 2 3
-------------------------
2 Kasimpasa 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
4 Antalyaspor 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
4 Rizespor 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Galatasaray 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Sivasspor 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Kayserispor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Konyaspor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Osmanlispor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
13 Genclerbirligi 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
13 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
15 Bursaspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
16 Eskisehirspor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 0 0 1 2 5 0
18 Gaziantepspor 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-5: Europa League preliminary round
16-18: Relegation