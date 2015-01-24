Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 24
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Eskisehirspor 2
Gaziantepspor 1 Balikesirspor 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Kasimpasa 0 Fenerbahce 3
Friday, January 23
Konyaspor 2 Bursaspor 3
Trabzonspor 3 Sivasspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 17 12 3 2 28 13 39
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 16 11 2 3 25 15 35
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 16 11 2 3 26 18 35
4 Bursaspor 17 8 5 4 34 21 29
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 17 7 7 3 22 10 28
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 17 6 8 3 32 29 26
7 Gaziantepspor 17 7 3 7 19 21 24
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 17 6 5 6 24 22 23
9 Kasimpasa 17 6 5 6 28 31 23
10 Genclerbirligi 16 5 7 4 24 18 22
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 17 4 6 7 19 28 18
12 Eskisehirspor 17 3 8 6 23 27 17
13 Konyaspor 17 4 5 8 16 26 17
14 Karabukspor 16 4 3 9 19 22 15
15 Erciyesspor 16 2 8 6 20 24 14
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 16 3 5 8 17 24 14
17 Sivasspor 17 3 5 9 16 27 14
18 Balikesirspor 17 3 3 11 18 34 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 25
Karabukspor v Erciyesspor (1400)
Galatasaray v Rizespor (1700)
Monday, January 26
Genclerbirligi v Besiktas (1800)