Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 24 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Eskisehirspor 2 Gaziantepspor 1 Balikesirspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Kasimpasa 0 Fenerbahce 3 Friday, January 23 Konyaspor 2 Bursaspor 3 Trabzonspor 3 Sivasspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 17 12 3 2 28 13 39 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 16 11 2 3 25 15 35 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 16 11 2 3 26 18 35 4 Bursaspor 17 8 5 4 34 21 29 ------------------------- 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 17 7 7 3 22 10 28 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 17 6 8 3 32 29 26 7 Gaziantepspor 17 7 3 7 19 21 24 8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 17 6 5 6 24 22 23 9 Kasimpasa 17 6 5 6 28 31 23 10 Genclerbirligi 16 5 7 4 24 18 22 11 Akhisar Belediyespor 17 4 6 7 19 28 18 12 Eskisehirspor 17 3 8 6 23 27 17 13 Konyaspor 17 4 5 8 16 26 17 14 Karabukspor 16 4 3 9 19 22 15 15 Erciyesspor 16 2 8 6 20 24 14 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 16 3 5 8 17 24 14 17 Sivasspor 17 3 5 9 16 27 14 18 Balikesirspor 17 3 3 11 18 34 12 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 25 Karabukspor v Erciyesspor (1400) Galatasaray v Rizespor (1700) Monday, January 26 Genclerbirligi v Besiktas (1800)