Soccer-Bulgarian championship group A results and standings

April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Group A matches on Friday Friday, April 14 Botev Plovdiv 0 Vereya 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Botev Plovdiv 28 11 5 12 43 44 38 2 Vereya 28 9 6 13 23 37 33 ------------------------- 3 Slavia Sofia 27 9 4 14 31 45 31 4 Montana 27 3 3 21 17 56 12 1-2: Europa League play-off 3-4: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 15 Montana