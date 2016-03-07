March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 7
Besiktas 3 Eskisehirspor 1
Sunday, March 6
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Fenerbahce 3
Galatasaray 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 3
Kasimpasa 2 Antalyaspor 1
Konyaspor 2 Trabzonspor 0
Saturday, March 5
Bursaspor 1 Rizespor 0
Kayserispor 0 Genclerbirligi 2
Osmanlispor 1 Gaziantepspor 1
Friday, March 4
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Sivasspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 24 17 5 2 42 19 56
2 Besiktas 23 17 3 3 52 23 54
3 Konyaspor 24 12 7 5 29 26 43
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 24 11 7 6 36 26 40
5 Galatasaray 24 10 8 6 49 35 38
6 Kasimpasa 24 10 7 7 30 25 37
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 24 10 7 7 28 26 37
8 Osmanlispor 24 9 6 9 36 26 33
9 Bursaspor 24 10 2 12 28 36 32
10 Genclerbirligi 24 9 4 11 26 29 31
11 Gaziantepspor 24 8 7 9 26 35 31
12 Rizespor 24 7 7 10 32 33 28
13 Antalyaspor 24 7 7 10 35 42 28
14 Trabzonspor 23 8 3 12 29 35 27
15 Kayserispor 24 5 8 11 19 26 23
16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 24 5 5 14 26 43 20
17 Sivasspor 24 3 9 12 22 36 18
18 Eskisehirspor 24 5 2 17 25 49 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation