May 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 5
Antalyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 29 19 7 3 58 28 64
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 30 18 9 3 58 26 63
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 29 16 8 5 53 27 56
4 Galatasaray 29 16 4 9 55 33 52
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 29 14 6 9 34 27 48
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 30 13 7 10 37 38 46
7 Genclerbirligi 29 10 10 9 28 28 40
8 Konyaspor 29 10 10 9 33 35 40
9 Osmanlispor 29 9 11 9 36 32 38
10 Kasimpasa 29 10 7 12 38 39 37
11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 29 10 6 13 30 37 36
12 Akhisar Belediyespor 29 10 6 13 28 39 36
13 Bursaspor 29 10 5 14 30 45 35
14 Alanyaspor 29 10 4 15 45 54 34
15 Kayserispor 29 8 6 15 39 51 30
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 29 7 5 17 28 47 26
17 Rizespor 29 6 6 17 31 48 24
18 Adanaspor 29 5 5 19 28 55 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 6
Genclerbirligi v Adanaspor (1300)
Trabzonspor v Kayserispor (1300)
Konyaspor v Alanyaspor (1600)
Galatasaray v Kasimpasa (1600)
Sunday, May 7
Rizespor v Bursaspor (1300)
Besiktas v Fenerbahce (1600)
Monday, May 8
Akhisar Belediyespor v Gaziantepspor (1700)
Kardemir Karabukspor v Osmanlispor (1700)