Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Adanaspor 1 Besiktas 2 Bursaspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Gaziantepspor 0 Konyaspor 3 Osmanlispor 2 Alanyaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 11 8 3 0 23 9 27 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 10 8 2 0 24 6 26 ------------------------- 3 Bursaspor 11 6 3 2 13 7 21 4 Galatasaray 10 6 2 2 15 8 20 ------------------------- 5 Fenerbahce 10 5 3 2 21 10 18 ------------------------- 6 Konyaspor 11 4 4 3 14 11 16 7 Osmanlispor 11 3 6 2 13 11 15 8 Kardemir Karabuekspor 10 4 1 5 13 16 13 9 Genclerbirligi 10 2 5 3 9 8 11 10 Gaziantepspor 11 3 2 6 12 17 11 11 Kasimpasa 10 3 2 5 11 17 11 12 Trabzonspor 10 3 2 5 7 14 11 13 Alanyaspor 11 3 2 6 14 23 11 14 Rizespor 10 2 4 4 10 15 10 15 Akhisar Belediyespor 11 2 4 5 6 14 10 ------------------------- 16 Kayserispor 10 2 3 5 11 17 9 17 Antalyaspor 10 2 3 5 8 15 9 18 Adanaspor 11 1 3 7 9 15 6 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Kasimpasa v Kardemir Karabukspor (1100) Kayserispor v Genclerbirligi (1100) Fenerbahce v Galatasaray (1700) Monday, November 21 Istanbul Basaksehir v Rizespor (1600) Trabzonspor v Antalyaspor (1700)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.