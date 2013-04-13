April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 13
Karabukspor 0 Galatasaray 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Bursaspor 1
Friday, April 12
Sivasspor 1 Genclerbirligi 1
Trabzonspor 1 Orduspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 29 17 8 4 55 30 59
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 28 15 7 6 49 30 52
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 28 12 10 6 54 42 46
4 Bursaspor 29 12 10 7 44 36 46
5 Kasimpasa 28 12 7 9 42 31 43
-------------------------
6 Genclerbirligi 29 9 13 7 42 40 40
-------------------------
7 Antalyaspor 28 12 4 12 43 43 40
8 Eskisehirspor 28 9 12 7 42 34 39
9 Kayserispor 28 11 6 11 39 40 39
10 Trabzonspor 29 10 7 12 31 33 37
11 Sivasspor 29 10 6 13 33 39 36
12 Gaziantepspor 28 9 9 10 34 44 36
13 Karabukspor 29 9 7 13 36 46 34
14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 28 8 9 11 35 36 33
15 Elazigspor 28 7 11 10 25 42 32
-------------------------
16 Orduspor 29 6 11 12 33 40 29
17 Akhisar Belediyespor 28 7 8 13 24 38 29
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 29 4 9 16 29 46 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 14
Kasimpasa v Akhisar Belediyespor (1030)
Gaziantepspor v Kayserispor (1300)
Elazigspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1600)
Fenerbahce v Eskisehirspor (1600)
Monday, April 15
Besiktas v Antalyaspor (1700)