PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, November 30 Galatasaray 1 Gaziantepspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 14 7 5 2 29 18 26 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 13 6 5 2 20 12 23 ------------------------- 3 Antalyaspor 13 7 2 4 24 19 23 4 Besiktas 13 6 4 3 30 20 22 5 Eskisehirspor 13 6 3 4 25 15 21 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 13 6 3 4 20 13 21 ------------------------- 7 Trabzonspor 13 5 4 4 13 12 19 8 Sivasspor 13 5 4 4 17 17 19 9 Bursaspor 13 4 6 3 21 16 18 10 Genclerbirligi 13 4 6 3 22 19 18 11 Orduspor 13 4 6 3 17 15 18 12 Gaziantepspor 14 4 4 6 14 21 16 13 Karabukspor 13 4 3 6 17 24 15 14 Kayserispor 13 4 2 7 18 24 14 15 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 13 3 3 7 12 17 12 ------------------------- 16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 13 2 6 5 15 22 12 17 Akhisar Belediyespor 13 2 4 7 8 22 10 18 Elazigspor 13 1 6 6 8 24 9 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 1 Karabukspor v Elazigspor (1400) Akhisar Belediyespor v Bursaspor (1700) Orduspor v Besiktas (1700) Sunday, December 2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Sivasspor (1130) Antalyaspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1400) Eskisehirspor v Kasimpasa (1700) Kayserispor v Fenerbahce (1700) Monday, December 3 Genclerbirligi v Trabzonspor (1800)
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.