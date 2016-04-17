April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 17
Bursaspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Fenerbahce 4 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 4 Gaziantepspor 1
Kasimpasa 1 Kayserispor 2
Saturday, April 16
Antalyaspor 4 Galatasaray 2
Rizespor 0 Osmanlispor 1
Eskisehirspor 1 Konyaspor 2
Sivasspor 1 Besiktas 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 29 22 3 4 63 29 69
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 29 19 7 3 48 22 64
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 29 16 8 5 36 29 56
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 29 13 9 7 47 32 48
-------------------------
5 Osmanlispor 29 12 8 9 43 29 44
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 29 11 10 8 36 33 43
7 Kasimpasa 29 12 7 10 35 33 43
8 Galatasaray 29 10 11 8 56 45 41
9 Bursaspor 29 12 2 15 36 46 38
10 Trabzonspor 28 11 4 13 33 38 37
11 Antalyaspor 29 9 9 11 44 47 36
12 Genclerbirligi 28 10 5 13 31 35 35
13 Gaziantepspor 29 8 8 13 27 42 32
14 Rizespor 29 7 10 12 35 38 31
15 Kayserispor 29 6 11 12 21 28 29
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 29 5 9 15 26 41 24
17 Eskisehirspor 29 6 5 18 33 57 23
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 29 5 6 18 28 54 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 18
Genclerbirligi v Trabzonspor (1700)