Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 6 Besiktas 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Sunday, April 5 Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Gaziantepspor 0 Bursaspor 3 Erciyesspor 0 Galatasaray 4 Karabukspor 2 Konyaspor 1 Trabzonspor 0 Saturday, April 4 Balikesirspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 3 Rizespor 1 Fenerbahce 5 Eskisehirspor 1 Sivasspor 3 Genclerbirligi 5 Kasimpasa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 26 18 4 4 50 32 58 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 26 17 5 4 45 20 56 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 26 17 4 5 42 24 55 4 Bursaspor 26 12 8 6 52 35 44 ------------------------- 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 26 11 11 4 35 18 44 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 26 11 10 5 48 39 43 7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 26 10 5 11 42 38 35 8 Genclerbirligi 26 9 8 9 39 35 35 9 Konyaspor 26 9 7 10 23 32 34 10 Gaziantepspor 26 10 4 12 24 35 34 11 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 8 8 10 34 40 32 12 Sivasspor 26 8 6 12 32 36 30 13 Kasimpasa 26 7 8 11 40 51 29 14 Rizespor 26 7 7 12 32 41 28 15 Eskisehirspor 26 6 9 11 31 41 27 ------------------------- 16 Erciyesspor 26 4 8 14 30 47 20 17 Karabukspor 26 4 6 16 29 43 18 18 Balikesirspor 26 4 6 16 32 53 18 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S