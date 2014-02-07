Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, February 7 Gaziantepspor 1 Besiktas 2 Kasimpasa 1 Konyaspor 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 19 14 2 3 46 22 44 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 19 10 7 2 34 17 37 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 19 10 6 3 35 21 36 4 Sivasspor 19 10 2 7 34 26 32 ------------------------- 5 Kasimpasa 19 8 6 5 31 23 30 ------------------------- 6 Eskisehirspor 19 9 3 7 25 19 30 7 Karabukspor 19 8 6 5 20 18 30 8 Trabzonspor 19 8 5 6 26 22 29 9 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 8 4 7 25 24 28 10 Bursaspor 19 7 6 6 22 26 27 11 Konyaspor 20 8 2 10 29 29 26 12 Gaziantepspor 20 7 4 9 24 33 25 13 Genclerbirligi 19 7 3 9 22 24 24 14 Antalyaspor 19 5 6 8 23 25 21 15 Rizespor 19 4 5 10 19 28 17 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 19 5 1 13 22 43 16 17 Kayserispor 19 2 7 10 13 31 13 18 Erciyesspor 19 3 3 13 15 34 12 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 8 Erciyesspor v Rizespor (1400) Galatasaray v Eskisehirspor (1700) Sunday, February 9 Elazigspor v Kayserispor (1130) Sivasspor v Fenerbahce (1400) Bursaspor v Antalyaspor (1700) Trabzonspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700) Monday, February 10 Genclerbirligi v Karabukspor (1700)