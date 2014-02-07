Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 7
Gaziantepspor 1 Besiktas 2
Kasimpasa 1 Konyaspor 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 19 14 2 3 46 22 44
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 19 10 7 2 34 17 37
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 19 10 6 3 35 21 36
4 Sivasspor 19 10 2 7 34 26 32
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 19 8 6 5 31 23 30
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 19 9 3 7 25 19 30
7 Karabukspor 19 8 6 5 20 18 30
8 Trabzonspor 19 8 5 6 26 22 29
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 8 4 7 25 24 28
10 Bursaspor 19 7 6 6 22 26 27
11 Konyaspor 20 8 2 10 29 29 26
12 Gaziantepspor 20 7 4 9 24 33 25
13 Genclerbirligi 19 7 3 9 22 24 24
14 Antalyaspor 19 5 6 8 23 25 21
15 Rizespor 19 4 5 10 19 28 17
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 19 5 1 13 22 43 16
17 Kayserispor 19 2 7 10 13 31 13
18 Erciyesspor 19 3 3 13 15 34 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 8
Erciyesspor v Rizespor (1400)
Galatasaray v Eskisehirspor (1700)
Sunday, February 9
Elazigspor v Kayserispor (1130)
Sivasspor v Fenerbahce (1400)
Bursaspor v Antalyaspor (1700)
Trabzonspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700)
Monday, February 10
Genclerbirligi v Karabukspor (1700)