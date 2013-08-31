Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 31
Antalyaspor 1 Bursaspor 2
Fenerbahce 5 Sivasspor 2
Kayserispor 1 Elazigspor 3
Friday, August 30
Eskisehirspor 0 Galatasaray 0
Konyaspor 1 Kasimpasa 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 3 2 0 1 8 5 6
-------------------------
3 Kasimpasa 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
4 Galatasaray 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
-------------------------
5 Karabukspor 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 3 1 1 1 2 1 4
7 Elazigspor 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
8 Bursaspor 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
9 Genclerbirligi 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
10 Rizespor 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
12 Trabzonspor 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
13 Konyaspor 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
13 Sivasspor 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
15 Kayserispor 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
-------------------------
16 Antalyaspor 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
17 Gaziantepspor 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
18 Erciyesspor 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 1
Besiktas v Gaziantepspor (1630)
Karabukspor v Genclerbirligi (1700)
Rizespor v Erciyesspor (1730)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Trabzonspor (1845)