Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 29
Balikesirspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Rizespor 1 Genclerbirligi 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
2 Rizespor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
2 Genclerbirligi 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
Besiktas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bursaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Erciyesspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Eskisehirspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fenerbahce 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galatasaray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gaziantepspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Karabukspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kasimpasa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Konyaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sivasspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trabzonspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
18 Balikesirspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2-3: Champions League preliminary round
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 30
Eskisehirspor v Konyaspor (1530)
Bursaspor v Galatasaray (1600)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Kasimpasa (1800)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Besiktas (1845)
Sunday, August 31
Erciyesspor v Trabzonspor (1530)
Sivasspor v Gaziantepspor (1530)
Fenerbahce v Karabukspor (1800)