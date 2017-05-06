May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 6 Konyaspor 2 Alanyaspor 3 Galatasaray 1 Kasimpasa 3 Genclerbirligi 0 Adanaspor 1 Trabzonspor 2 Kayserispor 3 Friday, May 5 Antalyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 29 19 7 3 58 28 64 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 30 18 9 3 58 26 63 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 29 16 8 5 53 27 56 4 Galatasaray 30 16 4 10 56 36 52 ------------------------- 5 Trabzonspor 30 14 6 10 36 30 48 ------------------------- 6 Antalyaspor 30 13 7 10 37 38 46 7 Kasimpasa 30 11 7 12 41 40 40 8 Genclerbirligi 30 10 10 10 28 29 40 9 Konyaspor 30 10 10 10 35 38 40 10 Osmanlispor 29 9 11 9 36 32 38 11 Alanyaspor 30 11 4 15 48 56 37 12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 29 10 6 13 30 37 36 13 Akhisar Belediyespor 29 10 6 13 28 39 36 14 Bursaspor 29 10 5 14 30 45 35 15 Kayserispor 30 9 6 15 42 53 33 ------------------------- 16 Gaziantepspor 29 7 5 17 28 47 26 17 Rizespor 29 6 6 17 31 48 24 18 Adanaspor 30 6 5 19 29 55 23 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 7 Rizespor v Bursaspor (1300) Besiktas v Fenerbahce (1600) Monday, May 8 Akhisar Belediyespor v Gaziantepspor (1700) Kardemir Karabukspor v Osmanlispor (1700)