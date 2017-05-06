May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 6
Konyaspor 2 Alanyaspor 3
Galatasaray 1 Kasimpasa 3
Genclerbirligi 0 Adanaspor 1
Trabzonspor 2 Kayserispor 3
Friday, May 5
Antalyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 29 19 7 3 58 28 64
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 30 18 9 3 58 26 63
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 29 16 8 5 53 27 56
4 Galatasaray 30 16 4 10 56 36 52
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 30 14 6 10 36 30 48
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 30 13 7 10 37 38 46
7 Kasimpasa 30 11 7 12 41 40 40
8 Genclerbirligi 30 10 10 10 28 29 40
9 Konyaspor 30 10 10 10 35 38 40
10 Osmanlispor 29 9 11 9 36 32 38
11 Alanyaspor 30 11 4 15 48 56 37
12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 29 10 6 13 30 37 36
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 29 10 6 13 28 39 36
14 Bursaspor 29 10 5 14 30 45 35
15 Kayserispor 30 9 6 15 42 53 33
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 29 7 5 17 28 47 26
17 Rizespor 29 6 6 17 31 48 24
18 Adanaspor 30 6 5 19 29 55 23
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 7
Rizespor v Bursaspor (1300)
Besiktas v Fenerbahce (1600)
Monday, May 8
Akhisar Belediyespor v Gaziantepspor (1700)
Kardemir Karabukspor v Osmanlispor (1700)