Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 16 Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 4 Eskisehirspor 4 Genclerbirligi 2 Fenerbahce 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Trabzonspor 1 Sivasspor 0 Saturday, September 15 Antalyaspor 0 Galatasaray 4 Bursaspor 4 Karabukspor 1 Kasimpasa 3 Gaziantepspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 4 3 1 0 12 6 10 ------------------------- 2 Kasimpasa 4 3 0 1 9 3 9 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 4 2 2 0 6 2 8 4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 4 2 1 1 6 2 7 5 Trabzonspor 4 2 1 1 4 2 7 ------------------------- 6 Bursaspor 4 2 0 2 7 5 6 ------------------------- 7 Eskisehirspor 4 2 0 2 7 6 6 8 Antalyaspor 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 9 Besiktas 3 1 2 0 7 4 5 10 Orduspor 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 11 Genclerbirligi 4 1 2 1 6 6 5 12 Sivasspor 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 13 Akhisar Belediyespor 4 1 2 1 2 5 5 14 Gaziantepspor 4 1 0 3 1 7 3 15 Mersin Idmanyurdu 4 0 2 2 5 8 2 ------------------------- 16 Kayserispor 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 17 Elazigspor 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 18 Karabukspor 4 0 1 3 3 10 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 17 Besiktas v Elazigspor (1700) Orduspor v Kayserispor (1700)