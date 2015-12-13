Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 13 Fenerbahce 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Genclerbirligi 0 Sivasspor 1 Kayserispor 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Saturday, December 12 Antalyaspor 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Rizespor 3 Trabzonspor 0 Eskisehirspor 1 Gaziantepspor 2 Kasimpasa 2 Konyaspor 1 Friday, December 11 Bursaspor 0 Osmanlispor 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 15 10 4 1 24 12 34 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 14 10 2 2 32 15 32 ------------------------- 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 15 8 4 3 22 14 28 4 Galatasaray 14 7 5 2 33 18 26 ------------------------- 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 15 8 2 5 21 13 26 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 15 7 5 3 20 12 26 7 Konyaspor 15 6 5 4 18 20 23 8 Rizespor 15 5 6 4 22 19 21 9 Antalyaspor 15 5 5 5 25 28 20 10 Trabzonspor 15 6 2 7 18 21 20 11 Gaziantepspor 15 5 4 6 15 23 19 12 Osmanlispor 15 5 3 7 20 16 18 13 Kayserispor 15 4 5 6 14 16 17 14 Bursaspor 15 5 0 10 14 25 15 15 Sivasspor 15 2 7 6 16 21 13 ------------------------- 16 Genclerbirligi 15 3 4 8 14 22 13 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 2 4 9 19 32 10 18 Eskisehirspor 15 2 1 12 14 34 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 14 Besiktas v Galatasaray (1800)