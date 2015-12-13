Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 13
Fenerbahce 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Genclerbirligi 0 Sivasspor 1
Kayserispor 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Saturday, December 12
Antalyaspor 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Rizespor 3 Trabzonspor 0
Eskisehirspor 1 Gaziantepspor 2
Kasimpasa 2 Konyaspor 1
Friday, December 11
Bursaspor 0 Osmanlispor 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 15 10 4 1 24 12 34
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 14 10 2 2 32 15 32
-------------------------
3 Akhisar Belediyespor 15 8 4 3 22 14 28
4 Galatasaray 14 7 5 2 33 18 26
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 15 8 2 5 21 13 26
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 15 7 5 3 20 12 26
7 Konyaspor 15 6 5 4 18 20 23
8 Rizespor 15 5 6 4 22 19 21
9 Antalyaspor 15 5 5 5 25 28 20
10 Trabzonspor 15 6 2 7 18 21 20
11 Gaziantepspor 15 5 4 6 15 23 19
12 Osmanlispor 15 5 3 7 20 16 18
13 Kayserispor 15 4 5 6 14 16 17
14 Bursaspor 15 5 0 10 14 25 15
15 Sivasspor 15 2 7 6 16 21 13
-------------------------
16 Genclerbirligi 15 3 4 8 14 22 13
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 2 4 9 19 32 10
18 Eskisehirspor 15 2 1 12 14 34 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 14
Besiktas v Galatasaray (1800)