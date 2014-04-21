Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 21 Antalyaspor 1 Sivasspor 2 Karabukspor 0 Eskisehirspor 0 Sunday, April 20 Besiktas 1 Fenerbahce 1 Rizespor 3 Konyaspor 1 Saturday, April 19 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 1 Elazigspor 0 Galatasaray 0 Kasimpasa 4 Gaziantepspor 0 Genclerbirligi 1 Friday, April 18 Erciyesspor 0 Trabzonspor 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 30 21 4 5 67 30 67 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 30 15 10 5 49 28 55 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 30 14 11 5 49 28 53 4 Trabzonspor 30 12 10 8 46 34 46 ------------------------- 5 Sivasspor 30 14 4 12 53 52 46 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 30 11 11 8 49 35 44 7 Karabukspor 30 11 10 9 27 27 43 8 Genclerbirligi 30 12 5 13 34 37 41 9 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 11 8 11 39 44 41 10 Bursaspor 30 11 8 11 34 41 41 11 Eskisehirspor 30 10 10 10 30 28 40 12 Rizespor 30 9 9 12 38 40 36 13 Gaziantepspor 30 10 6 14 35 51 36 14 Konyaspor 30 9 7 14 38 42 34 15 Elazigspor 30 9 4 17 35 56 31 ------------------------- 16 Erciyesspor 30 8 6 16 30 47 30 17 Antalyaspor 30 5 13 12 31 40 28 18 Kayserispor 30 6 8 16 25 49 26 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)