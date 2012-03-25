March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 25 Ankaragucu 0 Antalyaspor 3 Eskisehirspor 0 Gaziantepspor 2 Galatasaray 1 Trabzonspor 1 Karabukspor 1 Kayserispor 0 Manisaspor 1 Sivasspor 3 Orduspor 0 Genclerbirligi 0 Samsunspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Saturday, March 24 Fenerbahce 1 Bursaspor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 32 21 8 3 63 24 71 2 Fenerbahce 32 19 7 6 58 33 64 3 Trabzonspor 32 15 9 8 59 38 54 4 Besiktas 31 15 8 8 47 35 53 ------------------------- 5 Sivasspor 32 12 11 9 55 52 47 6 Bursaspor 32 12 10 10 41 32 46 7 Genclerbirligi 32 12 10 10 46 47 46 8 Eskisehirspor 32 13 7 12 38 39 46 ------------------------- 9 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 31 12 7 12 44 47 43 10 Gaziantepspor 32 11 9 12 36 33 42 11 Mersin Idmanyurdu 32 12 6 14 34 41 42 12 Orduspor 32 10 11 11 28 32 41 13 Kayserispor 32 12 4 16 35 37 40 14 Karabukspor 32 12 4 16 41 55 40 15 Antalyaspor 32 10 9 13 31 37 39 ------------------------- 16 Samsunspor 32 8 9 15 34 45 33 R17 Manisaspor 32 8 8 16 31 45 32 R18 Ankaragucu 32 2 5 25 22 71 11 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-4: Championship play-off 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 26 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Besiktas (1700)