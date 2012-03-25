March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 25
Ankaragucu 0 Antalyaspor 3
Eskisehirspor 0 Gaziantepspor 2
Galatasaray 1 Trabzonspor 1
Karabukspor 1 Kayserispor 0
Manisaspor 1 Sivasspor 3
Orduspor 0 Genclerbirligi 0
Samsunspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Saturday, March 24
Fenerbahce 1 Bursaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 32 21 8 3 63 24 71
2 Fenerbahce 32 19 7 6 58 33 64
3 Trabzonspor 32 15 9 8 59 38 54
4 Besiktas 31 15 8 8 47 35 53
-------------------------
5 Sivasspor 32 12 11 9 55 52 47
6 Bursaspor 32 12 10 10 41 32 46
7 Genclerbirligi 32 12 10 10 46 47 46
8 Eskisehirspor 32 13 7 12 38 39 46
-------------------------
9 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 31 12 7 12 44 47 43
10 Gaziantepspor 32 11 9 12 36 33 42
11 Mersin Idmanyurdu 32 12 6 14 34 41 42
12 Orduspor 32 10 11 11 28 32 41
13 Kayserispor 32 12 4 16 35 37 40
14 Karabukspor 32 12 4 16 41 55 40
15 Antalyaspor 32 10 9 13 31 37 39
-------------------------
16 Samsunspor 32 8 9 15 34 45 33
R17 Manisaspor 32 8 8 16 31 45 32
R18 Ankaragucu 32 2 5 25 22 71 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 26
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Besiktas (1700)
(Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)