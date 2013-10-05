Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 5
Eskisehirspor 0 Besiktas 1
Kayserispor 0 Gaziantepspor 1
Konyaspor 1 Erciyesspor 0
Friday, October 4
Karabukspor 0 Bursaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 6 5 0 1 16 7 15
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 6 5 0 1 12 4 15
-------------------------
3 Rizespor 6 4 1 1 12 7 13
4 Trabzonspor 6 4 0 2 6 6 12
-------------------------
5 Akhisar Belediyespor 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 7 3 1 3 8 6 10
7 Sivasspor 6 3 0 3 12 12 9
8 Kasimpasa 6 3 0 3 9 10 9
9 Konyaspor 7 3 0 4 6 10 9
10 Karabukspor 7 2 2 3 5 7 8
11 Bursaspor 7 2 2 3 5 9 8
12 Galatasaray 5 1 4 0 5 4 7
13 Elazigspor 6 2 1 3 10 14 7
14 Gaziantepspor 7 2 1 4 7 11 7
15 Antalyaspor 6 1 3 2 5 5 6
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 7 1 3 3 5 8 6
17 Kayserispor 7 1 2 4 5 10 5
18 Genclerbirligi 6 1 1 4 4 5 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 6
Kasimpasa v Elazigspor (1100)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Galatasaray (1330)
Rizespor v Antalyaspor (1330)
Sivasspor v Genclerbirligi (1600)
Fenerbahce v Trabzonspor (1700)