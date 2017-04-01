April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Alanyaspor 3 Kasimpasa 1
Antalyaspor 2 Kayserispor 1
Kardemir Karabukspor 0 Fenerbahce 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 25 16 7 2 47 20 55
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 26 15 8 3 47 22 53
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 26 13 8 5 47 25 47
4 Galatasaray 25 14 4 7 46 28 46
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 26 12 6 8 31 31 42
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 25 12 5 8 27 23 41
7 Kasimpasa 26 10 5 11 37 36 35
8 Konyaspor 25 9 8 8 29 32 35
9 Kardemir Karabuekspor 26 10 4 12 30 34 34
10 Genclerbirligi 24 8 8 8 24 23 32
11 Bursaspor 25 9 5 11 26 33 32
12 Osmanlispor 25 7 10 8 31 29 31
13 Alanyaspor 26 9 4 13 42 48 31
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 8 6 12 20 35 30
15 Kayserispor 26 7 6 13 34 45 27
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 25 5 5 15 24 41 20
17 Adanaspor 25 5 5 15 23 40 20
18 Gaziantepspor 24 5 4 15 22 42 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
Rizespor v Trabzonspor (1300)
Osmanlispor v Gaziantepspor (1330)
Konyaspor v Bursaspor (1600)
Besiktas v Genclerbirligi (1600)
Monday, April 3
Galatasaray v Adanaspor (1700)