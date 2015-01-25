Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 25
Galatasaray 2 Rizespor 0
Karabukspor 1 Erciyesspor 2
Saturday, January 24
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Eskisehirspor 2
Gaziantepspor 1 Balikesirspor 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Kasimpasa 0 Fenerbahce 3
Friday, January 23
Konyaspor 2 Bursaspor 3
Trabzonspor 3 Sivasspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 17 12 3 2 28 13 39
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 17 12 2 3 28 18 38
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 16 11 2 3 25 15 35
4 Bursaspor 17 8 5 4 34 21 29
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 17 7 7 3 22 10 28
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 17 6 8 3 32 29 26
7 Gaziantepspor 17 7 3 7 19 21 24
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 17 6 5 6 24 22 23
9 Kasimpasa 17 6 5 6 28 31 23
10 Genclerbirligi 16 5 7 4 24 18 22
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 17 4 6 7 19 28 18
12 Erciyesspor 17 3 8 6 22 25 17
13 Eskisehirspor 17 3 8 6 23 27 17
14 Konyaspor 17 4 5 8 16 26 17
15 Karabukspor 17 4 3 10 20 24 15
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 17 3 5 9 17 26 14
17 Sivasspor 17 3 5 9 16 27 14
18 Balikesirspor 17 3 3 11 18 34 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 26
Genclerbirligi v Besiktas (1800)