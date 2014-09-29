Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 29
Gaziantepspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Karabukspor 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Sunday, September 28
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Fenerbahce 0
Rizespor 0 Bursaspor 1
Genclerbirligi 3 Balikesirspor 1
Konyaspor 1 Erciyesspor 1
Saturday, September 27
Besiktas 1 Eskisehirspor 1
Trabzonspor 1 Kasimpasa 1
Friday, September 26
Galatasaray 2 Sivasspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Akhisar Belediyespor 4 3 1 0 8 4 10
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
-------------------------
3 Genclerbirligi 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
4 Mersin Idmanyurdu 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
-------------------------
6 Fenerbahce 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
7 Kasimpasa 4 1 3 0 6 5 6
8 Bursaspor 4 2 0 2 3 4 6
9 Konyaspor 4 1 2 1 4 3 5
10 Gaziantepspor 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
11 Eskisehirspor 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
12 Istanbul Basaksehir 4 0 4 0 2 2 4
12 Trabzonspor 4 0 4 0 2 2 4
14 Erciyesspor 4 0 3 1 4 5 3
15 Balikesirspor 4 1 0 3 4 7 3
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
17 Rizespor 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
18 Karabukspor 4 0 1 3 3 7 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation