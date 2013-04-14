April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 14 Elazigspor 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0 Fenerbahce 1 Eskisehirspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0 Kayserispor 1 Kasimpasa 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Saturday, April 13 Karabukspor 0 Galatasaray 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Bursaspor 1 Friday, April 12 Sivasspor 1 Genclerbirligi 1 Trabzonspor 1 Orduspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 29 17 8 4 55 30 59 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 29 16 7 6 50 30 55 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 28 12 10 6 54 42 46 4 Bursaspor 29 12 10 7 44 36 46 5 Kasimpasa 29 12 7 10 42 32 43 ------------------------- 6 Kayserispor 29 12 6 11 40 40 42 ------------------------- 7 Genclerbirligi 29 9 13 7 42 40 40 8 Antalyaspor 28 12 4 12 43 43 40 9 Eskisehirspor 29 9 12 8 42 35 39 10 Trabzonspor 29 10 7 12 31 33 37 11 Sivasspor 29 10 6 13 33 39 36 12 Gaziantepspor 29 9 9 11 34 45 36 13 Elazigspor 29 8 11 10 26 42 35 14 Karabukspor 29 9 7 13 36 46 34 15 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 29 8 9 12 35 37 33 ------------------------- 16 Akhisar Belediyespor 29 8 8 13 25 38 32 17 Orduspor 29 6 11 12 33 40 29 18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 29 4 9 16 29 46 21 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 15 Besiktas v Antalyaspor (1700)