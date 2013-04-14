April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 14
Elazigspor 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0
Fenerbahce 1 Eskisehirspor 0
Gaziantepspor 0 Kayserispor 1
Kasimpasa 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Saturday, April 13
Karabukspor 0 Galatasaray 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Bursaspor 1
Friday, April 12
Sivasspor 1 Genclerbirligi 1
Trabzonspor 1 Orduspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 29 17 8 4 55 30 59
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 29 16 7 6 50 30 55
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 28 12 10 6 54 42 46
4 Bursaspor 29 12 10 7 44 36 46
5 Kasimpasa 29 12 7 10 42 32 43
-------------------------
6 Kayserispor 29 12 6 11 40 40 42
-------------------------
7 Genclerbirligi 29 9 13 7 42 40 40
8 Antalyaspor 28 12 4 12 43 43 40
9 Eskisehirspor 29 9 12 8 42 35 39
10 Trabzonspor 29 10 7 12 31 33 37
11 Sivasspor 29 10 6 13 33 39 36
12 Gaziantepspor 29 9 9 11 34 45 36
13 Elazigspor 29 8 11 10 26 42 35
14 Karabukspor 29 9 7 13 36 46 34
15 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 29 8 9 12 35 37 33
-------------------------
16 Akhisar Belediyespor 29 8 8 13 25 38 32
17 Orduspor 29 6 11 12 33 40 29
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 29 4 9 16 29 46 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 15
Besiktas v Antalyaspor (1700)