Dec 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 22
Antalyaspor 2 Genclerbirligi 3
Eskisehirspor 2 Gaziantepspor 0
Galatasaray 2 Trabzonspor 1
Karabukspor 2 Fenerbahce 1
Kayserispor 0 Konyaspor 0
Saturday, December 21
Besiktas 4 Elazigspor 1
Friday, December 20
Rizespor 0 Kasimpasa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 16 12 2 2 38 18 38
-------------------------
2 Kasimpasa 16 9 4 3 30 17 31
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 16 8 6 2 25 16 30
4 Besiktas 16 8 5 3 30 18 29
-------------------------
5 Eskisehirspor 16 8 3 5 21 11 27
-------------------------
6 Sivasspor 15 8 2 5 27 20 26
7 Karabukspor 16 7 5 4 16 14 26
8 Trabzonspor 16 7 3 6 23 20 24
9 Bursaspor 15 5 5 5 16 18 20
10 Gaziantepspor 16 6 2 8 22 31 20
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 15 5 4 6 15 18 19
12 Antalyaspor 16 4 6 6 19 21 18
13 Genclerbirligi 16 5 3 8 17 20 18
14 Konyaspor 16 5 2 9 18 25 17
15 Rizespor 16 4 4 8 18 24 16
-------------------------
16 Kayserispor 16 2 6 8 12 23 12
17 Erciyesspor 15 3 3 9 10 22 12
18 Elazigspor 16 3 1 12 18 39 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 23
Akhisar Belediyespor v Sivasspor (1800)
Bursaspor v Erciyesspor (1800)