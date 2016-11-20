Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 20
Fenerbahce 2 Galatasaray 0
Kasimpasa 2 Kardemir Karabukspor 2
Kayserispor 0 Genclerbirligi 2
Saturday, November 19
Adanaspor 1 Besiktas 2
Bursaspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Gaziantepspor 0 Konyaspor 3
Osmanlispor 2 Alanyaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 11 8 3 0 23 9 27
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 10 8 2 0 24 6 26
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 11 6 3 2 23 10 21
4 Bursaspor 11 6 3 2 13 7 21
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 11 6 2 3 15 10 20
-------------------------
6 Konyaspor 11 4 4 3 14 11 16
7 Osmanlispor 11 3 6 2 13 11 15
8 Genclerbirligi 11 3 5 3 11 8 14
9 Kardemir Karabuekspor 11 4 2 5 15 18 14
10 Kasimpasa 11 3 3 5 13 19 12
11 Gaziantepspor 11 3 2 6 12 17 11
12 Trabzonspor 10 3 2 5 7 14 11
13 Alanyaspor 11 3 2 6 14 23 11
14 Rizespor 10 2 4 4 10 15 10
15 Akhisar Belediyespor 11 2 4 5 6 14 10
-------------------------
16 Antalyaspor 10 2 3 5 8 15 9
17 Kayserispor 11 2 3 6 11 19 9
18 Adanaspor 11 1 3 7 9 15 6
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 21
Istanbul Basaksehir v Rizespor (1600)
Trabzonspor v Antalyaspor (1700)