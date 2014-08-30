Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 30 Bursaspor 0 Galatasaray 2 Eskisehirspor 2 Konyaspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Kasimpasa 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Besiktas 1 Friday, August 29 Balikesirspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Rizespor 1 Genclerbirligi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Eskisehirspor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 4 Besiktas 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Rizespor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Genclerbirligi 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Kasimpasa 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- Erciyesspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fenerbahce 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gaziantepspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Karabukspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sivasspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trabzonspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Balikesirspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 15 Konyaspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 ------------------------- 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 18 Bursaspor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2-3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 31 Erciyesspor v Trabzonspor (1530) Sivasspor v Gaziantepspor (1530) Fenerbahce v Karabukspor (1800)