Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 30
Bursaspor 0 Galatasaray 2
Eskisehirspor 2 Konyaspor 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Kasimpasa 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Besiktas 1
Friday, August 29
Balikesirspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Rizespor 1 Genclerbirligi 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
2 Eskisehirspor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
4 Besiktas 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
5 Rizespor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Genclerbirligi 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Kasimpasa 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
Erciyesspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fenerbahce 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gaziantepspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Karabukspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sivasspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trabzonspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Balikesirspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Konyaspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
18 Bursaspor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2-3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-8: Europa League depending on domestic cup
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 31
Erciyesspor v Trabzonspor (1530)
Sivasspor v Gaziantepspor (1530)
Fenerbahce v Karabukspor (1800)