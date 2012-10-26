Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, October 26 Elazigspor 1 Eskisehirspor 1 Kasimpasa 1 Besiktas 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 8 4 3 1 19 12 15 ------------------------- 2 Antalyaspor 8 5 0 3 14 10 15 ------------------------- 3 Orduspor 8 3 5 0 12 7 14 4 Eskisehirspor 9 4 2 3 17 13 14 5 Genclerbirligi 8 3 4 1 16 10 13 ------------------------- 6 Fenerbahce 8 3 4 1 10 5 13 ------------------------- 7 Kasimpasa 9 4 1 4 14 10 13 8 Trabzonspor 8 3 4 1 7 4 13 9 Besiktas 9 3 3 3 16 13 12 10 Sivasspor 8 3 3 2 10 10 12 11 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 8 3 2 3 8 6 11 12 Bursaspor 8 2 4 2 12 10 10 13 Gaziantepspor 8 2 2 4 5 11 8 14 Karabukspor 8 2 2 4 10 17 8 15 Kayserispor 8 2 1 5 8 16 7 ------------------------- 16 Akhisar Belediyespor 8 1 4 3 3 11 7 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 8 0 5 3 10 14 5 18 Elazigspor 9 0 5 4 5 17 5 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 27 Mersin Idmanyurdu v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1300) Galatasaray v Kayserispor (1600) Sivasspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600) Sunday, October 28 Karabukspor v Genclerbirligi (1400) Gaziantepspor v Orduspor (1700) Trabzonspor v Bursaspor (1700) Monday, October 29 Fenerbahce v Antalyaspor (1800)