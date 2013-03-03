March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 3
Antalyaspor 5 Gaziantepspor 2
Besiktas 3 Fenerbahce 2
Bursaspor 1 Sivasspor 0
Kayserispor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Saturday, March 2
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Elazigspor 1
Eskisehirspor 0 Galatasaray 0
Orduspor 3 Karabukspor 2
Friday, March 1
Genclerbirligi 0 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 24 13 8 3 46 27 47
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 24 11 9 4 51 35 42
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 24 11 7 6 39 28 40
4 Bursaspor 24 9 10 5 36 28 37
5 Antalyaspor 24 11 4 9 38 35 37
-------------------------
6 Kayserispor 24 10 5 9 33 33 35
-------------------------
7 Eskisehirspor 24 8 10 6 38 29 34
8 Kasimpasa 23 9 6 8 32 26 33
9 Genclerbirligi 24 7 10 7 35 35 31
10 Trabzonspor 23 8 6 9 26 27 30
11 Orduspor 24 6 11 7 29 30 29
12 Sivasspor 24 8 5 11 25 31 29
13 Karabukspor 24 8 5 11 30 40 29
14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 24 7 7 10 29 30 28
15 Gaziantepspor 24 7 7 10 25 38 28
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 24 6 9 9 20 35 27
17 Akhisar Belediyespor 24 5 7 12 19 33 22
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 24 4 8 12 24 35 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 4
Kasimpasa v Trabzonspor (1800)