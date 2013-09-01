Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Trabzonspor 0 Besiktas 2 Gaziantepspor 0 Rizespor 2 Erciyesspor 1 Karabukspor 1 Genclerbirligi 0 Saturday, August 31 Antalyaspor 1 Bursaspor 2 Fenerbahce 5 Sivasspor 2 Kayserispor 1 Elazigspor 3 Friday, August 30 Eskisehirspor 0 Galatasaray 0 Konyaspor 1 Kasimpasa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 ------------------------- 2 Karabukspor 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 3 2 0 1 8 5 6 4 Akhisar Belediyespor 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 ------------------------- 5 Kasimpasa 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 ------------------------- 6 Rizespor 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 7 Galatasaray 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 8 Eskisehirspor 3 1 1 1 2 1 4 9 Elazigspor 3 1 1 1 6 6 4 10 Bursaspor 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 11 Genclerbirligi 3 1 0 2 3 2 3 12 Konyaspor 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 12 Sivasspor 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 14 Kayserispor 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 15 Trabzonspor 3 1 0 2 2 6 3 ------------------------- 16 Antalyaspor 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 17 Erciyesspor 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 18 Gaziantepspor 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation