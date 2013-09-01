Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 1
Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Trabzonspor 0
Besiktas 2 Gaziantepspor 0
Rizespor 2 Erciyesspor 1
Karabukspor 1 Genclerbirligi 0
Saturday, August 31
Antalyaspor 1 Bursaspor 2
Fenerbahce 5 Sivasspor 2
Kayserispor 1 Elazigspor 3
Friday, August 30
Eskisehirspor 0 Galatasaray 0
Konyaspor 1 Kasimpasa 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
-------------------------
2 Karabukspor 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 3 2 0 1 8 5 6
4 Akhisar Belediyespor 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
-------------------------
6 Rizespor 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
7 Galatasaray 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
8 Eskisehirspor 3 1 1 1 2 1 4
9 Elazigspor 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
10 Bursaspor 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
11 Genclerbirligi 3 1 0 2 3 2 3
12 Konyaspor 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
12 Sivasspor 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
14 Kayserispor 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
15 Trabzonspor 3 1 0 2 2 6 3
-------------------------
16 Antalyaspor 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
17 Erciyesspor 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
18 Gaziantepspor 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation