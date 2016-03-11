March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, March 11 Trabzonspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 24 17 5 2 42 19 56 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 23 17 3 3 52 23 54 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 24 12 7 5 29 26 43 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 24 11 7 6 36 26 40 ------------------------- 5 Galatasaray 24 10 8 6 49 35 38 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 24 10 7 7 30 25 37 7 Akhisar Belediyespor 24 10 7 7 28 26 37 8 Osmanlispor 24 9 6 9 36 26 33 9 Bursaspor 24 10 2 12 28 36 32 10 Genclerbirligi 24 9 4 11 26 29 31 11 Gaziantepspor 24 8 7 9 26 35 31 12 Trabzonspor 24 9 3 12 30 35 30 13 Rizespor 24 7 7 10 32 33 28 14 Antalyaspor 24 7 7 10 35 42 28 15 Kayserispor 24 5 8 11 19 26 23 ------------------------- 16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 25 5 5 15 26 44 20 17 Sivasspor 24 3 9 12 22 36 18 18 Eskisehirspor 24 5 2 17 25 49 17 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 12 Gaziantepspor v Konyaspor (1100) Istanbul Basaksehir v Osmanlispor (1330) Rizespor v Besiktas (1700) Sunday, March 13 Eskisehirspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1130) Genclerbirligi v Galatasaray (1400) Fenerbahce v Kayserispor (1700) Monday, March 14 Sivasspor v Kasimpasa (1700) Antalyaspor v Bursaspor (1800)