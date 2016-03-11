March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 11
Trabzonspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 24 17 5 2 42 19 56
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 23 17 3 3 52 23 54
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 24 12 7 5 29 26 43
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 24 11 7 6 36 26 40
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 24 10 8 6 49 35 38
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 24 10 7 7 30 25 37
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 24 10 7 7 28 26 37
8 Osmanlispor 24 9 6 9 36 26 33
9 Bursaspor 24 10 2 12 28 36 32
10 Genclerbirligi 24 9 4 11 26 29 31
11 Gaziantepspor 24 8 7 9 26 35 31
12 Trabzonspor 24 9 3 12 30 35 30
13 Rizespor 24 7 7 10 32 33 28
14 Antalyaspor 24 7 7 10 35 42 28
15 Kayserispor 24 5 8 11 19 26 23
-------------------------
16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 25 5 5 15 26 44 20
17 Sivasspor 24 3 9 12 22 36 18
18 Eskisehirspor 24 5 2 17 25 49 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 12
Gaziantepspor v Konyaspor (1100)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Osmanlispor (1330)
Rizespor v Besiktas (1700)
Sunday, March 13
Eskisehirspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1130)
Genclerbirligi v Galatasaray (1400)
Fenerbahce v Kayserispor (1700)
Monday, March 14
Sivasspor v Kasimpasa (1700)
Antalyaspor v Bursaspor (1800)