UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barca run riot before coach bombshell, Real falter
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 10 Fenerbahce 2 Galatasaray 0 Genclerbirligi 3 Trabzonspor 2 Konyaspor 2 Antalyaspor 0 Saturday, November 9 Karabukspor 2 Rizespor 1 Kasimpasa 3 Gaziantepspor 0 Kayserispor 0 Besiktas 3 Sivasspor 2 Bursaspor 1 Friday, November 8 Elazigspor 0 Erciyesspor 1 Eskisehirspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 11 9 1 1 26 11 28 ------------------------- 2 Kasimpasa 11 8 0 3 25 13 24 ------------------------- 3 Sivasspor 11 7 1 3 22 13 22 4 Besiktas 11 6 3 2 18 10 21 ------------------------- 5 Eskisehirspor 11 6 1 4 16 9 19 ------------------------- 6 Galatasaray 11 5 4 2 17 12 19 7 Trabzonspor 11 5 2 4 14 12 17 8 Akhisar Belediyespor 11 4 3 4 13 12 15 9 Rizespor 11 4 3 4 15 15 15 10 Antalyaspor 11 3 5 3 11 11 14 11 Bursaspor 11 4 2 5 11 14 14 12 Genclerbirligi 11 4 1 6 12 13 13 13 Karabukspor 11 3 4 4 9 11 13 14 Konyaspor 11 4 1 6 12 16 13 15 Erciyesspor 11 2 3 6 7 15 9 ------------------------- 16 Gaziantepspor 11 2 2 7 11 24 8 17 Elazigspor 11 2 1 8 11 27 7 18 Kayserispor 11 1 3 7 9 21 6 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
PARIS, March 1 Thomas Lemar's extra-time winner sent Monaco into the quarter-finals of the French Cup after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday as holders Paris St Germain left it late to down Ligue 2 side Niort.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Millonarios 1 La Equidad 0 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 7 5 1 1 12 6 16 2 Alianza Petrolera 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 3 Pasto 6 3 2 1 11 2 11 4 Patriotas Boyaca 7 3 2 2 9 9 11 5 Millonarios 5 3 1 1 8 2 10 6